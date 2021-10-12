Robert Half Employees Raise More Than $535,000 During Global Volunteering And Fundraising Event

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half employees around the world united to support their communities in a seven-week volunteering and fundraising event titled Robert Half Cares. Employees contributed 5,500 volunteer hours and raised more than $535,000 to benefit nonprofit organizations and causes they care about.

Highlights from the event include:

Robert Half employees from across the globe came together for the Round the World Challenge to fundraise for Make-A-Wish International. More than 2,400 employees participated in numerous events, raising $170,000 to help fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Robert Half's annual Suit Drive, where employees volunteered more than 1,000 hours and raised $76,000 for Dress for Success and similar organizations.

Fundraising activities planned by Robert Half's Employee Network Groups supporting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, resulting in $10,000 raised and nearly 700 hours volunteered by more than 150 participants.

Employees volunteered and raised funds in service of Robert Half nonprofit partners, including Enactus, Junior Achievement, American Red Cross and Boys & Girls Clubs of America — as well as hundreds of other charities.

Watch the video highlighting our efforts.

"We are in the business of helping people and are committed to supporting organizations that improve the quality of life for the communities in which we live and work," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "While our teams are actively involved in philanthropic efforts year-round, I'm proud of the impact they've made during our Robert Half Cares event."

