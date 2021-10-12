Specialdocs Presents a Unique Perspective on the Future of Concierge Medicine at the Industry's Signature Event Oct. 21-23 Terry Bauer, Specialdocs CEO, and 'Special Docs' around the country are featured speakers at the 2021 Concierge Medicine Forum

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Bauer, CEO of Specialdocs Consultants, a pioneer in concierge medicine transitions and management, and several of the company's physician-clients, will offer forward-looking insights on the promise and progress of this in-demand practice model at the 2021 Concierge Medicine Forum (CMF) in Atlanta. Returning in person after last year's virtual experience, the 2021 CMF event is highly anticipated, featuring three days of presentations, dozens of workshops, presentations and discussions with concierge industry leaders, all focused on the mission of changing healthcare with concierge medicine.

"Every aspect of our system has been severely tested, with concierge medicine's values resonating as never before."

"As we start to see progress in putting the pandemic behind us, we are acutely aware that healthcare cannot return to the status quo," says Bauer. "Every aspect of our system has been tested to the extreme in the past year, resulting in the core values of concierge medicine – personalized, preventive, long-term, patient-centered care – resonating as never before."

He explains: "Physicians have long recognized the challenges of providing highest quality, individualized care in traditional fee-for-service practices, and the past year has made it an impossibility. Likewise, patients, who no longer take good health or an available, attentive physician for granted, are seeking the type of care feasible only in concierge, or membership medicine. We've seen these powerful dual forces reflected in significant growth for Specialdocs' concierge practice model – heralding increased demand in 2022 and beyond."

Bauer will lead a number of key workshops and sessions at the conference exploring topics ranging from the new rules of patient engagement to practice acquisition and succession trends. He'll be joined by several 'Special Docs,' part of the company's national network of outstanding concierge medicine physicians, as they discuss:

Women in Concierge Medicine - Denise Armellini, MD, a concierge endocrinologist in northern Virginia, and Dr. Erika Krauss, a concierge internist at a group practice in Connecticut, join a panel of leading women who share how changing from a traditional to personalized medicine model has dramatically changed their work-life balance, approach to patient care, and practice sustainability. Drs. Armellini and Krauss will also participate in the inaugural meeting of Specialdocs Women Physicians Council, a group dedicated to building a supportive, collaborative community for female concierge doctors, being held onsite prior to CMF.

Restoring the Balance: Physician's Guide to the New World Ahead of Us - Uday Jani, MD, a Delaware-based concierge internal and integrative medicine physician, provides an inspirational perspective on how doctors and their patients can move forward from the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to welcome groups like Specialdocs, innovators who share our passion for the rising impact of concierge medicine," says Michael Tetreault, CMF organizer and editor of Concierge Medicine Today,"continuing to change the healthcare environment one doctor, one patient at a time."

A concierge medicine pioneer, since 2002 Specialdocs has transformed physicians' professional lives, empowering them to deliver personalized patient care.

