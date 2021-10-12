TTEC Recognized as a Strong Performer in Customer Analytics Service Providers Analyst Report <span class="legendSpanClass">Named One of the Providers "That Matter Most" in the Customer Analytics Market</span>

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, was named a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021. According to the Forrester report, "...TTEC has become a force to be reckoned with in the customer analytics market."

The report is an extensive evaluation based on Forrester research, briefings, and customer references and covers 30 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. TTEC was named one of 11 "providers that matter most" and "masters customer intent to improve sales and service for its clients."

The report states, "Today, TTEC's value proposition is strongest in cases where enterprises employ the provider for both BPO and analytics, as TTEC owns both analytics and implementation in those cases. However, the provider has also shown success taking an analytics-first approach with net-new clients."

Over the past several years TTEC has built out sophisticated analytics capabilities for brands seeking customer insight for sales and marketing, complementing the company's expertise in post-sale customer operations.

As data science becomes commoditized, industry-leading providers must focus on explaining the "why" behind customer behaviors and design of strategies with impactful outcomes. TTEC has evolved its comprehensive Humanify Insights Platform (HIP) from a reporting tool to a real-time activation platform. Using sophisticated algorithms and a proprietary intent library, the HIP platform enables brands to predict customer needs and behaviors, so they can successfully anticipate the next best action to deliver a seamless customer experience.

"We are thrilled to be included in Forrester's list of top analytics providers," commented Marcy Riordan, Head of Data Analytics and Insights at TTEC Digital. "Driving adoption of analytics by understanding the "why" has always been a core component of TTEC's approach and a key differentiator. New sophisticated modeling techniques and robust computing power are changing the game by enabling us to predict individual customer behavior, delivering hyper-personalization at scale."

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 58,500 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

Contact

Leesha Bush

leesha.bush@ttec.com

+1.303.551.1417

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.