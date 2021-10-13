Evvnt Inc. and Adams Publishing Group Announce Ticketing and Event Marketing Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evvnt Inc. the industry leader in event marketing, event discovery and event ticketing, today announced an integration of its platform with Adams Publishing Group.

The integration provides over 120 Adams digital publications with the Evvnt calendar functionality for local event discovery, ticketing creation and event marketing automation, allowing event creators to be on sale, promoted, discoverable and bookable by 34 million people across local communities within minutes.

The partnership also enables readers of Adams newspapers and magazines to access the Evvnt calendar in their local print paper, where they can purchase tickets directly by scanning a QR code with their phone.

Mark Adams, President/CEO of Adams Publishing Group said: "Our consumer audience is actively looking for things to do and events to attend in their local community. Evvnt offers a best-in-class platform that opens up new revenue streams with event promotion and ticketing and we're able to collect consumer data, which helps us grow our digital subscriber base."

"Adams is one of my favorite privately owned news publishers in the US. By supplying Adams with our full portfolio of event services we not only help Adams boost their revenue, but we engage with local event creators to help grow their businesses too," said Richard Green, CEO and Founder of Evvnt.

ABOUT ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP

Since its first acquisition in March 2014, Adams Publishing Group has grown rapidly, building a portfolio of 30 daily newspapers, 90 non-daily newspapers, over 35 Magazines, hundreds of websites, tourism publications and other media-related businesses in 20 States. Adams Publishing Group is driven to provide a high-quality product that makes a positive difference in the lives of its constituents. https://adamspg.com

ABOUT EVVNT INC.

Evvnt Inc. is on a mission to build the events infrastructure for the internet. Evvnt enables event creators to ticket, manage and promote their events across the whole Evvnt ecosystem from a single promotion platform. Evvnt Inc. forms the industry's largest Events Advertising Network with 100m+ consumers., 250k+ event creators and 5,200+ event discovery calendars operating in the US and 139 countries worldwide. www.evvnt.com

Media Relations:

press@evvnt.com

View original content:

SOURCE Evvnt Inc.