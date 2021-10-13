GTCR Makes Growth Investment in Lexipol

CHICAGO and FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced it will make a significant growth investment in Lexipol, a leader in policy, training and wellness support software for first responders and public servants.

Founded in 2003, Lexipol provides public safety agencies and local governments with essential policy content, online training programs, grant services, health and wellness resources, and timely news and analysis to enable them to best serve their communities. Lexipol's solutions are tailored for the unique needs of law enforcement, fire, corrections and EMS professionals, helping first responders operate professionally, responsibly and safely. Lexipol serves more than two million public safety and government professionals in over 8,000 agencies and municipalities across the United States.

"We have been fortunate to work with The Riverside Company, which has enabled Lexipol to grow exponentially over the last seven years," said Lexipol CEO Chuck Corbin. "Now we look forward to building on this foundation with GTCR as we expand our offerings to best support public servants as they work to protect and enhance our communities."

The new investment from GTCR will allow Lexipol to increase its purpose-built SaaS-based platform and content, expand its go-to-market teams, and broaden the company's product suite for current and prospective customers.

"The Lexipol management team and its founders have built a great business through strong execution and focus," said Craig Bondy, Managing Director at GTCR. "We are excited to work with a market-leading company in this critical sector and help identify additional opportunities for the future," added Mark Anderson, Managing Director at GTCR.

Baird, Shea & Company and Vaquero Capital served as financial advisors, and Jones Day served as legal advisor to Lexipol and The Riverside Company in the transaction. Berenson & Co served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to GTCR. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, and Growth Business Services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

About Lexipol

Lexipol empowers first responders and public servants to best meet the needs of their residents safely and responsibly. We are the experts in policy, training and wellness support, committed to improving the quality of life for all community members. Our solutions include state-specific policies, online learning, behavioral health resources, funding assistance, and news and information offered through the websites Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1. Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in over 8,000 agencies and municipalities. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

