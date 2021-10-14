Quanta Services Completes the Previously Announced Acquisition of Blattner

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Blattner Holding Company (Blattner), one of the largest and leading utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure solutions providers in North America. Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Avon, Minnesota, Blattner provides front-end engineering, procurement, project management and construction services to leading renewable energy developers for wind, solar and energy storage projects.

Duke Austin, Quanta's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to complete the acquisition of Blattner and look forward to collaborating with our customers to shape North America's energy transition to a carbon-neutral economy. Pairing Blattner's large-scale and leading renewable energy solutions with Quanta's electric transmission and substation solutions positions us to deliver a comprehensive approach for our customers. Together we are focused on what we believe are the most attractive areas of the electric infrastructure complex."

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

