tarte cosmetics announces an exciting new leadership change

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tarte cosmetics, the industry leader in high-performance naturals™, is proud to announce an exciting addition to their all-female leadership team.

Samantha Kitain, tarte Chief Marketing Officer

Samantha Kitain, formerly Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Under the leadership of CEO & Founder Maureen Kelly and President Candace Craig Bulishak, she'll join the executive team of Kim Tran, Chief Operating Officer and Heather Hemsley, Chief Accounting Officer.

"I'm so proud of this tarte team and all that they've accomplished together with me over the years – these amazing, smart women have been critical in contributing to tarte's success," said Maureen Kelly, CEO & founder of tarte cosmetics. "It's been so inspiring watching Sam come into this role and I'm confident that she'll help us take the brand to the next level."

"After 9 years at tarte, I'm still so impressed by our ability to grow worldwide while staying true to our values of being cruelty free, using naturally-derived ingredients & giving back," said Kitain. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to play a key role in tarte's future."

ABOUT TARTE COSMETICS

tarte™ is the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ & one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. Over 20 years ago, founder & CEO Maureen Kelly set out to create a cruelty-free line of easy-to-use, life-proof products packed with good-for-you ingredients that deliver real results without compromise. tartelettes around the world – including beauty editors, makeup artists, content creators & celebrities alike – obsess over the full assortment of award-winning, highly-pigmented, & longwearing cosmetics. Each item is developed without the icky, bad stuff (like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, & more) & with the best naturally-derived ingredients Mother Nature has to offer. The brand is 85% vegan (with 100% vegan skincare!) & further extended their philosophy of "good-for-you glamour" by launching sister brands Awake by tarte™ & sugar rush™. tarte™ is committed to sharing its passion for skinvigorating™ ingredients with the world: it has in-store presence in over 20 countries & online at tarte.com, shipping to over 70 countries worldwide!

But tarte™ doesn't stop there. Giving back has always been a part of the brand's DNA. In 2017, tarte™ founded heart to tarte™, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to help support causes like anti-cyberbullying, environmental conservancy, animal rescue, disaster relief & women's & children's health initiatives. tarte also sustainably sources ingredients directly from cooperatives, & in 2019 helped fund the creation of an all-female maracuja cooperative in the Rainforest.

