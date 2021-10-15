Inframark and ESG Operations Combine to Form Inframark-ESG, the Leading Full-Service Infrastructure Management Company Combined company's increased scale and service offerings will deliver benefits for clients and communities across an expanded national footprint

HORSHAM, Pa. and MACON, Ga., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inframark LLC and ESG Operations, Inc, two leading infrastructure and utility operations and maintenance ("O&M") companies, today announced they are merging to form Inframark-ESG.

The strategic combination will form one of the premier providers of infrastructure-focused O&M services to public and private clients across North America while building upon both companies' track records of consistent growth, strong customer service, and support of clients' sustainability objectives.

Inframark-ESG will consist of over 2,600 dedicated professionals providing best-in-class service to more than 400 clients including municipalities, special utility districts, water supply corporations, and commercial/industrial entities that collectively serve over six million consumers.

In connection with the transaction, James Devlin, current Executive Chairman and CEO of Inframark, will lead the combined platform. ESG's founders and seasoned management team, led by Dan Groselle, Clay Sykes, John Eddlemon and Paul Tickerhoof, will continue to lead ESG and will partner with the Inframark management team to assume leadership roles in the combined enterprise.

"This partnership is a natural evolution for our companies given our similar cultures and shared values and commitment to client service and satisfaction, employee engagement and solving the growing challenges of protecting valuable assets, public health, and the environment." said James Devlin. "We have long admired and respected what the ESG team has achieved in the Southeast and look forward to growing together. As public and private entities across the U.S. increasingly seek the advantages and efficiencies a scaled, innovative, full-service partner can bring to operating and maintaining their infrastructure, we are well positioned to deliver solutions that meet the full spectrum of their needs and drive continued growth."

"We are thrilled to join James and his team to form Inframark-ESG," said ESG co-founders Clay Sykes and Dan Groselle. "Together, we will have one of the most talented and experienced teams in our industry, which is a testament to the strong, client- and growth-oriented cultures both of our companies have always maintained and will continue to foster. This combination will have incredible benefits for our clients, team members and the communities we are all privileged to serve."

In addition to Inframark and ESG's shared strength in areas such as water and wastewater management, the combined company's existing and prospective clients will benefit from ESG's expertise in high-value services such as public works management, fleet maintenance, natural gas distribution, and sanitation and refuse collection. As a larger entity Inframark-ESG will have greater ability to invest in cutting edge technologies and digital offerings to stay at the forefront of the industry, provide clients with critical support regarding sustainability and environmental standards, and meet and exceed the increasingly stringent client needs of today and tomorrow.

The full range of services provided by Inframark-ESG will include:

Wastewater Treatment Plant, Sewer Collection Network, and Pumping Station O&M

Water Treatment Plant and Distribution Network O&M

SCADA Design, Installation and Maintenance

Engineering and Capital Improvement Management

Industrial Pre-Treatment

Stormwater Services

Asset Management

Water Tank Maintenance

Meter Reading

Public Works Management

Fleet Maintenance

Natural Gas Distribution

Sanitation and Refuse Collection

Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to ESG.

About Inframark

Inframark, LLC is an independent American infrastructure services company focused on operation and maintenance (O&M) of water and wastewater systems, management of community infrastructure, and back-office services. With more than 40 years of experience in managing water-related infrastructure, the company employs more than 1,800, professionals serving more than 300 public- and private-sector clients in 22 states. Its North American operation manages facilities that can treat over a billion gallons of drinking water and wastewater daily. It also manages more than 8,000 miles of wastewater collection and water distribution networks. Its infrastructure management services group serves 220 clients with financial, administrative, and specialized support services.

About ESG Operations

Recognized as the fastest-growing utility operations and public works management company in the Southeast, ESG Operations, Inc. was founded in 2003 and provides full-service operation, maintenance, management and consulting services to governmental and private sector entities. ESG works in partnership with its clients to provide water, wastewater, public works, design-build-operate and water tank maintenance services. A proven leader in the utility operations and public works management industry, ESG has received more awards for operations excellence over the past 18 years than all its competitors combined. ESG has 25 office locations throughout the Southeast.

