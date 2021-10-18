CineSpace 2021 Short Film Competition Finalists announced

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and the Houston Cinema Arts Society are announcing the finalists of the 7th Annual CineSpace International Short Film Competition. The short film competition is a collaboration between the two organizations that provides filmmakers around the world the opportunity to share works inspired by actual NASA imagery.

On Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, the Houston Cinema Arts Festival program launched with clips of the CineSpace finalist films screened as a preview. Finalists are competing for $26,000, with cash awards going to the top three overall winners and the top films in two special categories.

Winners will be announced at the premier, starting at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17, 2021, at Buffalo Bayou Park in downtown Houston.

This year, filmmakers from 44 countries submitted a total of 250 films and 16 finalists were selected: "Pale Blue Dot" "Comet Time Machine," "The Divine Oblivion," "The Phobos Bounce," "Halley's Comet," "EVA 23 The Spacewalk That Almost Killed Him," "Telos," "The Space Between Us", "Apollo to Air: How NASA Engineer Frank Rudy Shaped Modern Athletic Footwear," "Perseverance," "The Day the Earth Smiled," "Prove the Impossible" "Test, Fail, Test Again," "Waking Dream," "Future Galaxy Explorer" and "The Future is Female."

