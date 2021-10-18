Zendure’s SuperBase Pro Power Station Raises $1.3M

The Silicon Valley company's flagship power station is now available on Indiegogo InDemand and Zendure.com.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperBase Pro, Zendure's entry point into the power station market, has concluded its fundraising campaign on Indiegogo. The SuperBase Pro campaign brought in over $1.3 million USD, thanks to the power station's low price, portability, and head-turning featureset. Zendure is now taking orders for the power station and a new 200W solar panel through Indiegogo InDemand and on Zendure.com.

SuperBase Pro can be recharged quickly, thanks to its 1,800W AC input. The power station can be charged to 80% in just one hour, and fully charged in just two.

The new power station has a nominal output of 2,000W pure sine wave power, but it can power devices that typically require up to 3,000W by exchanging some voltage for current. It can also provide up to 4,000W surge power for heavy duty devices that require extra startup current.

Zendure's new power station also has household-grade UPS (uninterruptible power supply) capability, which means that the battery can quickly protect sensitive equipment from a sudden power outage.

With its compact size, built-in industrial grade wheels, and extending handle, Zendure's SuperBase Pro is designed for portability while still offering the kind of heavy-duty compatibility that is typical of larger, more expensive units.

SuperBase Pro's large display gives the user lots of information, right on the device. But Zendure offers a companion app that provides much more insight into the operation of the power station, plus the ability to control many of SuperBase Pro's operations:

Turn Ports On/Off

Activate Amp-Up Mode (for 3000W compatibility)

Turn on Sleep Mode (Super Quiet)

Limit Power, Maximize Product Lifetime

Get Low-Battery Notifications

Set Charging Timer to Lower Your Energy Bill

Track Device Location

Change Device Preferences, including sounds, accessory light color, and display options

Remote management and location services are available to the user thanks to SuperBase Pro's built-in GPS and 4G IoT hardware. Users who purchase the new power station get a free year of 4G service for the device through Orange, a $99 USD value. The service works in 200 countries. Connectivity is also available through Wi-Fi.

Zendure's commitment to environmentalism shines through in another feature on the app, called ZenForest. As the user takes advantage of green energy, ZenForest tracks the effective carbon reduction, awarding points along the way. With these points, Zendure plants real trees around the world in the user's name, through a partnership with One Tree Planted. Zendure's ambitious goal is to plant 10 million trees by 2025.

To aid in their crusade for green energy, Zendure has also designed a 200W solar panel. The panel is IP67 waterproof and can be connected to other solar panels as part of a larger array.

The version of SuperBase Pro that is now available on Zendure official website and Indiegogo InDemand has six US-style grounded AC outputs. New orders are expected to ship in January 2022.

