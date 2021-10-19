Grant Jaax of Mongo Holdings, LLC, to Present at Annual Circadian Ventures Fund 1, LP Event

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circadian Ventures is a company of entrepreneurs targeting investment opportunities to provide equity capital to early stage technology companies by sole direct investments or by co investing with other venture capital firms or strategic investors. They will be hosting their annual Fund 1, LP Event on October 19, 2021. The event is held to update investors of investments made to date and on fund progress. The Fund's investment objective is to achieve superior capital appreciation for investors over the term of the partnership.

Grant Jaax, an Investment Committee member, will be presenting at the annual event. Jaax represents GOAT Capital Investments, LLC, an investment vehicle for Mongo Holdings, LLC, an Atlanta-based single family office. He is the CEO & Chief Investment Officer for Mongo Holdings, managing investments in private equity, real estate, direct lending, venture capital, hedge funds, & other liquid markets. Previously, Jaax was a Managing Director at Aurora Private Wealth, Senior Vice President of Investment at Raymond James, and Senior Vice President of Private Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley. He holds an MBA from UNC's Kenan-Flagler Business School and BBA from University of Georgia's Terry College of Business.

Attendance at the event will include representatives from Circadian Ventures, portfolio company CEOs, Circadian Ventures Limited partners, and special invited guests. Jaax plans to highlight the investment parameters the Investment Committee considers for companies to be included in the Fund. He will focus on entrepreneurs and their experience to stand out from the competitive landscape, recent trends in technology, and the opportunities the Fund is looking to take advantage of to disrupt traditional markets. Jaax believes this opportunity to speak is important to Mongo Holdings because, "we are one of the largest investors in the fund and it is our fiduciary responsibility to ensure the investment is successful. We support building our native city (Atlanta) into one of the premier entrepreneurship hubs in the country." He further states that "I am honored to present at the Circadian Ventures Annual LP Meeting bringing together investors, portfolio companies, and technology ventures seeking to raise capital."

More information about Mongo Holdings is available at the company's website https://www.mongoholdings.com/

More information about Circadian Ventures is available at the company's website https://www.circadian.vc

View original content:

SOURCE Mongo Holdings