Shapeways Introduces Otto™ Software-as-a-Service, Giving Manufacturers Free Access to Powerful 3D Printing Manufacturing Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapeways (NYSE: SHPW), a leading global digital manufacturing platform driven by purpose-built software, today debuts Otto™ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), which is tailormade for traditional manufacturers seeking a simpler, faster and more flexible path to 3D printing for industrial-grade production. With Otto, manufacturers can benefit from free access to fully digitized end-to-end 3D printing workflows that reduce unnecessary risk and costs.

3D Printing Among Mid-Size Manufacturing Companies: Survey of Manufacturing Stakeholders

"Our goal with Otto is to make it incredibly easy and fast for any manufacturer anywhere to benefit from 3D printing," said Greg Kress, CEO of Shapeways. "Enabling seamless access to world-class digital manufacturing removes the required capex and hassles of setting up dedicated production capabilities. Manufacturers can sign up for Otto free of charge and start using our services right away."

Transforming Digital Designs into Physical Products

Traditional manufacturing is focused on mass production, typically driven by manual and cumbersome processes that do not adapt easily or cost-effectively to changing customer demands or market dynamics. Using Otto, manufacturers can respond with speed and agility by taking full advantage of 3D printing to produce high-quality, low-volume, complex parts and products. Otto is ideally suited for a diverse customer base, including individual engineers, small businesses, large enterprises and global manufacturers across a variety of markets with rigorous applications requiring high levels of customization, such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial.

Otto will expedite each 3D printing phase without requiring major capital expenditures or different software tools to navigate the end-to-end journey. Otto's intuitive front-end simplifies initial digital file uploads, product configurations, file analysis and optimization with instant auto-correction for trouble-free manufacturability. Otto also will ensure supply chain readiness with access to Shapeways' supply chain network of more than 50 manufacturing partners, 11 vendor-agnostic printing technologies as well as over 90 materials and finishes. Complex manufacturing with complete traceability is enhanced by pre- and post-production capabilities that can deliver quality, finished products to more than 160 countries.

Shapeways' Survey Reinforces Need for End-to-End Software

According to Shapeways' "State of 3D Printing" survey, commissioned in July, 88% of those polled face challenges with their 3D printing software and applications. Of those surveyed, 72% use six or more tools or applications to manage all the manufacturing steps needed to make a typical product. The three tools used most frequently are shared data repositories (e.g., SharePoint or Google Docs), Excel or standalone documents, and machine scheduling tools. Only 29% of the respondents reported the use of applications with integrated and cohesive workflow management.

In citing the top three challenges with current 3D printing applications, survey respondents identified the manual effort required to move between tools (48%), the high cost of purchasing and maintaining all needed software (47%) and inconsistent interfaces that increase learning curves (40%). The majority of survey participants (88%) agree better software would accelerate their adoption of 3D printing. The top five software capabilities respondents believe would deliver the greatest benefits include:

Real-time tracking and traceability

A single interface to manage internal workflows and external supply chain

The ability to attain data needed for industry-specific certifications

Vendor-agnostic hardware or materials

Single view into the end-to-end manufacturing process

With Otto, Shapeways will offer the most sought-after software functionality in an integrated SaaS platform designed to scale innovation with ease. The ordering capability is available now, which supports seamless digital file uploads, part configurations, instant price quotes and access to a digital inventory of materials, finishes and technologies. Additionally, DSM, Henkel and BASF are accelerating their shift to digital manufacturing through Otto. Traditional manufacturers also can leverage the strength of Otto by deploying it as a white-label solution to expand current production capabilities with the addition of on-demand 3D printing.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) is a leading digital manufacturing platform provider offering customers access to high-quality manufacturing from start to finish through automation, innovation and digitization. The company's purpose-built Otto software, wide selection of materials and technologies, and global supply chain lower manufacturing barriers and speed delivery of quality products. Shapeways' digital manufacturing services have empowered more than one million customers worldwide to produce more than 21 million parts using 11 different technologies and 90 different materials and finishes. Headquartered in New York City, Shapeways has ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Long Island City, N.Y., and the Netherlands and a network of innovative partners around the globe. It was founded in 2008 and spun-out of the Lifestyle Incubator of Royal Philips Electronics in 2010. Investors include Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, INKEF Capital, Index Ventures and Hewlett Packard Ventures.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, and prospects are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management of the Company and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction; the risk that Shapeways has a history of losses and the Company may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the risk that the Company faces significant competition and expects to face increasing competition in many aspects of its business, which could cause the Company's operating results to suffer; the risk that the digital manufacturing industry is a relatively new and emerging market and it is uncertain whether it will gain widespread acceptance; the risk that the Company's new and existing solutions and software do not achieve sufficient market acceptance, and those factors discussed in Galileo's Registration Statement on Form S-4, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Galileo has filed, or the Company will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Shapeways (PRNewsfoto/Shapeways)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shapeways