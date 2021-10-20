RigER Announces New Innovations in Digital Field Ticketing and Asset Management for Oilfield Rentals and Service Industry

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RigER Inc. is proud to present the latest advancements of its mobile field ticketing and asset management solution – RigER. RigER is set to transform the Oilfield Service industry by transforming oilfield rental and service operations – from field tickets to invoicing - into a scalable digital enterprise at a cost that meets a mid-size company budget.

"RigER is a very innovative and dynamic product, always keeping up with new ideas. They are listening to their customers and are willing to make changes that will continue to support our growth." COO, Energy Service Company

"Our team is passionate about making our clients' lives easier. RigER 9.0 Greeley is our best release yet. With Improved dashboards, integrations, and our updated CRM and Maintenance Modules, RigER will greatly improve your top and bottom line," said Michael Maltsev, President of RigER Inc.

RigER 9.0 Greeley

The updated version of RigER sports additional capabilities to connect office, shops, yards, and field crews.

Latest additions:

A secure Customer Web portal where oilfield service companies can share information about jobs, e.g. ticket, location, equipment, etc. directly with E&Ps.

Added QR code to speed up check-in/out equipment, run inventory control, and access full equipment history. The QR code will eliminate manual data entry, making dispatch faster and error-free.

New configurations designed specifically for Trucking and Water Hauling operations.

Direct integration with OpenInvoice; added Project Management dashboard; improved Job Calendar; Rental Unit Dashboard; Truck Dashboard, and more.

Empowering Oilfield Community

These updates to RigER's cloud and mobile solutions give users a competitive advantage by making job data available to users regardless of where they are – at the office or in the field. With almost unlimited customization possibilities, RigER can be tuned to the specific processes of each client or company. And with fast implementation companies can run the new system and start getting all the benefits in just a couple of months.

Mobile Oilfield

Digital service platforms are actively replacing disparate and stand-alone tools still used by many oilfield service providers. Functions across the company need to be connected and available wherever and whenever the work is being done.

RigER Mobile Apps work to enable equipment-centric field service companies and their field workers, supervisors, and office staff to get work done faster and more easily, eliminating errors, delays, and complications associated with traditional processes of paper, spreadsheets, and email.

Big Volume Data for Mid-to-Large Sized Oilfield Companies

The world has opened to the advantages of big data, and the oilfield industry can't afford to fall behind. RigER gives companies the opportunity to collect and draw insights from their operational data through built-in data analytics.

Integrations

RigER integrates with standard accounting software applications (Quickbooks, Sage. MS Business Central, etc.), e-billing (Open Invoice, Cortex); e-signature (DocuSign, PandaDoc); maps (Google or Apple); Office Suites (MS office), and more. New integrations are always in the works.

** see full press release here https://riger.us/riger-9-0-greeley/

