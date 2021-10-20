vTv Therapeutics Announces Deepa Prasad as New President and CEO

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and psoriasis, today announced that Deepa Prasad will lead the company as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Stephen L. Holcombe who previously served as vTv's President and Chief Executive Officer will be retiring.

Deepa joins vTv as it sets to launch phase 3 pivotal studies for its most advanced product, TTP399, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in April as an oral adjunctive therapy for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recent positive results from the phase 2 study showed treatment with TTP399 resulted in a statistically significant improvement in HbA1c relative to placebo and a clinically meaningful decrease (40%) in the frequency of severe and symptomatic hypoglycemia.

Earlier this month, vTv announced positive results from a mechanistic study indicating no increased risk of ketoacidosis with TTP399 during acute insulin withdrawal in patients with type 1 diabetes. Patients taking TTP399 also reported no events of hypoglycemia, while four events of hypoglycemia were reported in the placebo arm.

"I am thrilled to have Deepa to step in to this role at an exciting time," said Robin E. Abrams, vTv Chairwoman. "Deepa is the right choice to steer the company through this final stage of TTP399 development, given her significant experience in leadership roles at several prominent healthcare companies during pivotal moments of change and growth."

Ms. Prasad brings over 20 years of healthcare experience spanning venture capital, biotech investment banking, general management, startups and legislation. She most recently served as Managing Director at WestRiver Group, where she led the firm's investments in Design Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DSGN), Ginger (now $3B Headspace Health), and Curai. She currently sits on the Board of Design Therapeutics and is an Independent Advisor to Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals. In June 2021, Deepa was awarded the Falk Marques General Partners Rising Star Award sponsored by Deloitte.

"I am pleased to join vTv Therapeutics and lead us through our next phase of growth," said Prasad. "Hypoglycemia is a significant cause of morbidity and potential mortality, and vTv is well-positioned to address this serious issue for the worldwide and growing Type 1 diabetes patient population."

On October 19, 2021, Ms. Prasad was granted stock options (the "Options") to purchase 2,498,635 shares of the Class A common stock of vTv at an exercise price of $1.47 per share pursuant to an inducement award agreement (the "Inducement Award Agreement"). Subject to potential acceleration upon the achievement of certain performance metrics as set forth in the Inducement Award Agreement, the Options will vest on the third anniversary of the grant date. Upon certain terminations of employment, a portion of the Options will vest on a pro rata basis based on the number of days employed during the three year term. The grant of Options was made as an inducement grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

