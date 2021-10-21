ADB Acquires Cincinnati-based PrimeTech Communications

CINCINNATI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tactics Inc. today announced the sale of PrimeTech Communications to ADB Companies, a portfolio company of private equity firm Warren Equity Partners. The transaction expands ADB's reach into the midwest US, and affords PrimeTech additional growth opportunities as a part of Warren Equity's portfolio of companies.

As advisor to the seller, Capital Tactics guided negotiation of the transaction elements, including deal structure and management contracts, and provided due diligence guidance to enable successful closure of the transaction.

Brad Shoemaker, CEO of PrimeTech, commented, "PrimeTech has spent 25 years building an esteemed reputation. We are excited to partner with ADB who shares an "All In" business philosophy and organizational culture that will move us to levels that until now were beyond our reach."

Chad Johnson, CEO of ADB, stated, "This transaction expands our footprint into key geographies and customer sets. This further establishes ADB as a market leader and mission critical-partner to our customer base and the customer base of PrimeTech".

Dino Lucarelli, Managing Director of Capital Tactics, transaction advisor to PrimeTech, added "The leadership team at ADB displayed enormous goodwill throughout the negotiations. Their collaborative approach was key to getting this done. This enables additional growth for both entities, affording customers additional services. We at Capital Tactics are pleased to have had the opportunity to represent PrimeTech throughout this transaction."

About ADB Companies

ADB Companies is a leading turnkey provider of technology infrastructure solutions. With four unique business groups – Wireline, Wireless, Engineering, and Technology – ADB provides world-class services across an array of industries, connecting communities and building the nation's infrastructure.

About PrimeTech Communications

PrimeTech, founded by 1996 by Brad and Marti Shoemaker, is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with additional locations in Columbus, OH, Louisville, KY, and Indianapolis, IN. The company offers six main lines of service: aerial and underground construction, fiber optic services, engineering services, emergency restoration services, and project management.

About Capital Tactics Inc.

C apital Tactics, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, provides buy-side and sell-side transaction advisory services to industry, private equity firms, and entrepreneurs. Services include guidance in Mergers and Acquisitions, Capital Raising, and Financial Management. Capital Tactics was founded by Dino Lucarelli, CPA, a former public company Chief Financial Officer and industry veteran in corporate finance and management.

For more information contact Dino Lucarelli, at (859) 250-4140, or Dino@Captacs.com or Lisa Benzinger, Senior Advisor at (859) 866-5453 or Lisa@Captacs.com.

