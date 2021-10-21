Camly Academy Platform - Happy Educating Yourself

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camly Academy Platform is a global educational platform to connect and support trainers and learners, developed by the talent technology and operation team who are all young Vietnamese people with the philosophy of "Happy Educating Yourself" has just been officially launched on October 15, 2021.

Friendly UI of Camly Academy with abundant categories of courses

The event attracted the attention of audiences, partners, and friends from many countries and was announced by hundreds of international newspapers: Yahoo Finance, Market Watch, and Market Insider. Accompanying the event was the participation of experts in the fields of education and technology who together had a discussion session with interesting topics: Shaping the future of education and the wave of "Learn to earn, share to earn" in the year 2021-2022.

Camly Academy aims to serve the needs of the teaching and learning of users including lecturers, students, educational institutions, universities, and multinational companies recruiting and training staff. In the first version, the experience design of the platform is aimed at ease of use, friendliness, and integration with Gamification in e-learning - the application of the game's elements to bring fun and excitement to users.

There are many educational platforms such as Coursera, Udemy and Master Class. Camly Academy Platform was born to bring a breakthrough in the EdTech model where students have the opportunity to study for free according to their needs, interact with international trainers, and millionaires cooperate with Camly Academy. In particular, the platform creates an educational ecosystem that helps to contribute to international liberating education.

At Camly Academy, we focus on developing 5 core features:

Interactive E-learning: teaching and learning via live stream courses, real-time communication, and real-time contest, discussion forum

Digital Qualified Process: online exam, real-time contest, digital certificate

Advanced E-learning: apply Gamification, Blockchain, AI, VR to increase benefits for learners and trainers through deep interactions.

Career-focused program: highly tailored series of courses and classes focusing on the specific domain of expertise, a combination of self-paced learning and schedule assessment, industry sponsor content to help learners qualify for work.

Events: customize events engagement form, analytics for an event interaction, and holistic report view.

Currently, courses on Camly Academy Platform are available with content on developing mindset, soft skills at work, real estate business, and finance. The project development team is still looking for and collaborating with trainers in diverse content. Students can immediately experience the Camly Academy Platform at www.camlyacademy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CamLy Group