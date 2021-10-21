L.A. Works Celebrates 30 Years, Welcomes 7 New Board Members

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Works, Los Angeles' largest volunteer action center, announced today the appointment of seven new members to its Board of Directors. The recently appointed board members will provide strategic direction and support as L.A. Works celebrates its 30th year of educating and engaging volunteers in service to the Los Angeles community.

The new board members represent a variety of industries in Los Angeles and share a common goal – to affect meaningful change in Los Angeles through service and volunteerism. These individuals include:

Vaughn Davis , General Manager, Dream Hotel

Susie Emami , Senior VP & Private Wealth Advisor, The Capital Group

Jeff Federman , Regional President, Audacy Media & Entertainment

Larry Freedman , Co-President, Los Angeles Football Club

Eileen Hanson , Senior VP Commercial Strategy, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Kenneth McRay , Managing Director, Nuveen

Erika Nuno , Co-Founder, Champion City Marketing

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to announce our newest board members," said Bob L. Johnson, board chair and co-founder of L.A. Works. "These appointments underscore our commitment to bring new ideas, resources, and leadership to the service movement in Los Angeles. L.A. Works is committed to a thriving, diverse, inclusive, and equitable city. This group of directors embody the best of those qualities."

"While L.A. Works has been a leader in service to Los Angeles over the last thirty years, our new board members have been leaders in their respective industries," said Deborah Brutchey, executive director of L.A. Works. "Their vast experience adds a valuable perspective and will be an asset to L.A. Works' innovative approach to volunteerism and advocacy."

A complete list of board members can be found on the L.A. Works website: www.laworks.com/board.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS: In 2021, L.A. Works celebrates 30 years mobilizing Angelenos as volunteers to strengthen the fabric of Los Angeles. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, the nonprofit organization makes volunteering easy and accessible in order to bring Angelenos' time and resources to nonprofits serving a range of needs, from hunger and homelessness to the achievement gap and cultural enrichment. As a unique nonprofit social enterprise, L.A. Works also helps corporations to create community service events. More at www.laworks.com.

