Ninety.io Announces Series A Investment Funding Round

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety.io , cloud-based company operating software that allows you to take advantage of the Entrepreneurial Operating System ® (EOS®), announced the closing of its Series A investment funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Insight's investment will ensure Ninety.io continues to set the pace and standard of innovation in the world of cloud-based company operating systems.

Ninety.io

Ninety offers simple, intuitive and secure business building and awareness features designed specifically for small to midsize organizations. The software's features incorporate the terms and concepts associated with EOS, a comprehensive business building system, consisting of a complete set of simple concepts and practical tools, that are taught by hundreds of leadership team coaches throughout the world.

"While Ninety has been helping leaders and coaches build great companies since 2017, the power of our platform became super clear when we moved into a Work From Anywhere World™. It's never been more apparent, and urgent, for companies to embrace the productivity and culture-enriching advantages of a cloud-based company operating system. With the investment and support of Insight, we will accelerate our ability to deliver exceptional value to the companies and coaches that love Ninety, as well as dramatically expand the reach of our business," said Mark Abbott , founder and CEO of Ninety.io.

"In the transition to 'work-from-anywhere,' SMB business leaders are increasingly looking for one platform where they can set business objectives, streamline communication and track performance across the entire organization," said Brad Fielder, Senior Associate at Insight Partners . "Ninety.io's platform makes it easy for SMBs to easily adopt its tools with high ease of use, allowing it to scale quickly across an organization. Insight Partners looks forward to partnering with Ninety.io as it continues to grow." Brad will join Ninety.io's board.

As organizations continue to embrace a Work from Anywhere™ model, they will increasingly rely on Ninety's advanced software and exceptional customer service to assure high performance, productivity, employee satisfaction and trust. Ninety's vision for the future of work has helped thousands of companies and tens of thousands of teams stay connected, engaged and productive. Teams, leaders and even their investors can have a clear understanding of who is responsible for what, what's working and not, and where to focus. Insight is proud to partner with an organization that is helping thousands of companies around the world become extraordinarily productive, humane and resilient.

See how Ninety is helping small and midsize companies: https://www.ninety.io/client-feedback/

Learn more about Ninety: https://www.ninety.io/about

About Ninety.io

Founded in 2017, Ninety.io is currently helping more than 4,000 companies and nearly 100,000 users harness the power of their people and teams through a simple, intuitive, fully integrated and secure suite of whole company tools that support the mastery of the Entrepreneurial Operating System®. Ninety's expanding array of features help people run great meetings; build and monitor insightful scorecards; set, track and achieve 90 day goals (aka Rocks); build, document and share their organizational chart, vision and core processes; and conduct quarterly and annual feedback sessions that are built around the data that's pulled from all the other tools. Ninety's fully integrated tools enable small to midsize companies to work extraordinarily well together from wherever they are. For more information, visit ninety.io .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners .

