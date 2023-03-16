Bookmakers project strong results from the Creighton Bluejays (21-12), giving them the 16th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among Big East teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +4000 on the moneyline.

The Bluejays play the NC State Wolf Pack, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17 in the First Round. Creighton is favored by 5.5 points in this contest. Bookmakers have set the over/under at 149.5.

Creighton NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +4000 16th Bet $100 to win $4000 Pre-Tournament +4000 16th Bet $100 to win $4000 Pre-New Year +2500 14th Bet $100 to win $2500 Preseason +2500 12th Bet $100 to win $2500

Creighton Team Stats

Creighton is outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game with a +269 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allows 68.5 per outing (127th in college basketball).

Creighton has a 19-7 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and has yet to win (0-5) when listed as the underdog.

While Creighton has won just one game when favored by three points or fewer (1-2), it is 18-5 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Creighton Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-10 | Q2 Record: 6-1 | Q3 Record: 8-1 | Q4 Record: 4-0

3-10 | 6-1 | 8-1 | 4-0 Creighton has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Creighton is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, Creighton is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Creighton Players

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays in scoring, racking up 15.4 points per game.

Creighton is led in rebounding by Baylor Scheierman's 8.4 rebounds per game and assists by Ryan Nembhard's 4.9 assists per game.

The Bluejays are led by Scheierman from long distance. He knocks down 2.3 shots from deep per game.

Scheierman leads the team with 1.1 steals per game. Kalkbrenner collects 2.2 blocks a game to pace Creighton.

