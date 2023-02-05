Sunday's game that pits the Penn State Nittany Lions (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-13, 3-9 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of the Nittany Lions. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on February 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Nebraska should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 136.5 over/under.

Nebraska vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 5, 2023

Sunday, February 5, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Line: Penn State -3.5

Penn State -3.5 Point Total: 136.5

Nebraska vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 70, Nebraska 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+3.5)



Nebraska (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Penn State has gone 11-8-0 against the spread, while Nebraska's ATS record this season is 7-14-0. The Nittany Lions have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Cornhuskers games have gone over seven times. The teams average 138.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Penn State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Nebraska has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have covered seven times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

The 32.3 rebounds per game Nebraska accumulates rank 157th in the country. Their opponents grab 32.7.

Nebraska hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than its opponents.

Nebraska has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.8 per game (246th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (238th in college basketball).

