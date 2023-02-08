The Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they host the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The Bluejays have won six games in a row.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

This season, Creighton has a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.4% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 108th.

The Bluejays put up 12.8 more points per game (76.8) than the Pirates give up to opponents (64).

Creighton has a 13-3 record when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton is scoring more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (68).

The Bluejays allow 62.8 points per game at home, and 67.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Creighton knocks down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage away (25.5%) than at home (36%) as well.

Creighton Schedule