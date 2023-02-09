How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) go up against the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
Nebraska vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Illini put up 14.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (63.2).
- When Illinois allows fewer than 70.4 points, it is 14-2.
- Illinois is 18-3 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 6.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.1).
- When Nebraska totals more than 64.1 points, it is 14-2.
- Nebraska is 13-6 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Fighting Illini concede to opponents (44.8%).
- The Fighting Illini make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 80-76
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/2/2023
|Michigan State
|W 71-67
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/6/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 78-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
