The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) go up against the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini put up 14.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (63.2).

When Illinois allows fewer than 70.4 points, it is 14-2.

Illinois is 18-3 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

The Cornhuskers average 6.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.1).

When Nebraska totals more than 64.1 points, it is 14-2.

Nebraska is 13-6 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.

The Cornhuskers are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Fighting Illini concede to opponents (44.8%).

The Fighting Illini make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nebraska Schedule