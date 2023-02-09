Omaha vs. North Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the North Dakota State Bison (14-8) and Omaha Mavericks (11-13) matching up at Baxter Arena has a projected final score of 64-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on February 9.
In their last game on Saturday, the Mavericks secured a 57-55 win over Western Illinois.
Omaha vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 64, Omaha 63
Omaha Schedule Analysis
- The Mavericks defeated the UMKC Kangaroos in a 75-64 win on December 31. It was their signature win of the season.
- The Mavericks have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (five).
Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on November 12
- 76-64 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 5
- 57-55 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 4
- 91-73 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on November 16
- 56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 260) on December 1
Omaha Performance Insights
- The Mavericks average 67 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per contest (300th in college basketball). They have a -59 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.
- Offensively, Omaha is scoring 68.2 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (67 points per game) is 1.2 PPG lower.
- The Mavericks are putting up 75.8 points per game this year at home, which is 16.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (59.6).
- At home, Omaha is allowing 69.5 points per contest in 2022-23, the same number as it is allowing in away games.
- The Mavericks have been racking up 67.3 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 67 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
