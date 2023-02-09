Thursday's contest between the North Dakota State Bison (14-8) and Omaha Mavericks (11-13) matching up at Baxter Arena has a projected final score of 64-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on February 9.

In their last game on Saturday, the Mavericks secured a 57-55 win over Western Illinois.

Omaha vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 64, Omaha 63

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks defeated the UMKC Kangaroos in a 75-64 win on December 31. It was their signature win of the season.

The Mavericks have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (five).

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

72-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on November 12

76-64 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 5

57-55 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 4

91-73 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on November 16

56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 260) on December 1

Omaha Performance Insights