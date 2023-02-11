Saturday's game features the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (14-9) and the Omaha Mavericks (12-13) matching up at Baxter Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 65-64 victory for North Dakota according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Mavericks claimed a 63-58 win over North Dakota State.

Omaha vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 65, Omaha 64

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks took down the No. 118-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UMKC Kangaroos, 75-64, on December 31, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Mavericks have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (five).

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

72-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on November 12

63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on February 9

57-55 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 4

76-64 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 5

91-73 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on November 16

Omaha Performance Insights