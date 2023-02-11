Omaha vs. North Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game features the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (14-9) and the Omaha Mavericks (12-13) matching up at Baxter Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 65-64 victory for North Dakota according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Mavericks claimed a 63-58 win over North Dakota State.
Omaha vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Omaha vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 65, Omaha 64
Omaha Schedule Analysis
- The Mavericks took down the No. 118-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UMKC Kangaroos, 75-64, on December 31, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Mavericks have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (five).
Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on November 12
- 63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on February 9
- 57-55 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 4
- 76-64 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 5
- 91-73 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Omaha Performance Insights
- The Mavericks average 66.9 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per contest (294th in college basketball). They have a -54 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.
- Omaha's offense has been better in Summit games this season, averaging 67.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.9 PPG.
- Offensively the Mavericks have played better when playing at home this year, putting up 74.8 points per game, compared to 59.6 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Omaha is allowing 68.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 69.5.
- On offense, the Mavericks have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 66.9 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.