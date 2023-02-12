Sunday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (17-6) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-17) at D.J. Sokol Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-54 and heavily favors Creighton to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Bluejays enter this contest following a 77-64 win against Seton Hall on Tuesday.

Creighton vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Creighton vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 82, Xavier 54

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays' best win of the season came in a 74-51 victory on November 10 over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings.

The Bluejays have six wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Creighton has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

The Bluejays have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 21) on November 7

77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 15

67-46 on the road over Villanova (No. 51) on December 2

92-82 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on December 31

83-74 at home over DePaul (No. 52) on February 1

Creighton Performance Insights