Look at Isiah Pacheco's prop bets for his next contest, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. Pacheco's Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) meet in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Pacheco has carried the rock 170 times for a team-high 830 yards, good for 48.8 ypg. He has scored five TDs on the ground. In addition, he has also contributed 13 receptions for 130 yards (7.6 ypg).

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

Pacheco has gone over his rushing yards total in 58.3% of his opportunities (seven of 12 games).

The Chiefs pass on 61.0% of their plays and run on 39.0%. They are first in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 417 rushes this season. He's handled 170 of those carries (40.8%).

Pacheco has a rushing touchdown in five games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 8.5% of his team's 59 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 30 carries in the red zone (35.7% of his team's 84 red zone rushes).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

Pacheco, in two of seven games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pacheco has 2.2% of his team's target share (14 targets on 651 passing attempts).

He has picked up 9.3 yards per target (130 yards on 14 targets).

Having played 17 games this year, Pacheco has not tallied a TD reception.

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 10 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 12 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 8 ATT / 64 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 14 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs

