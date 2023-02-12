Sunday's game that pits the Michigan Wolverines (19-5) versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on February 12.

The Cornhuskers' most recent outing was a 72-64 loss to Illinois on Thursday.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Nebraska vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 71, Nebraska 66

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

The Cornhuskers picked up their best win of the season on December 4, when they defeated the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 90-67.

The Cornhuskers have seven losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Nebraska is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Wolverines have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 110th-most in the country.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on December 21

78-66 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on February 6

73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 26

71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on February 2

71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 85) on January 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Nebraska Performance Insights