The Michigan Wolverines (19-5) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Nebraska vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Cornhuskers' 70.2 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 61.5 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • When Nebraska allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 13-6.
  • Nebraska has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.
  • The Wolverines score 76.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 63.5 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • Michigan is 18-4 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
  • Michigan is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.
  • This year the Wolverines are shooting 47.6% from the field, 8% higher than the Cornhuskers give up.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Michigan State W 71-67 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/6/2023 @ Northwestern W 78-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/9/2023 Illinois L 72-64 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/12/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
2/15/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
2/18/2023 Iowa - Pinnacle Bank Arena

