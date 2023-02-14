The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) are set to play on Tuesday at Jersey Mike's Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Derrick Walker is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on BTN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Tuesday, February 14

Tuesday, February 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey TV: BTN | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nebraska's Last Game

In its most recent game, Nebraska defeated the Wisconsin on Saturday, 73-63 in OT. Keisei Tominaga scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in zero assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keisei Tominaga 22 2 0 0 0 5 Derrick Walker 18 8 1 1 0 0 Sam Griesel 15 7 6 0 1 1

Nebraska Players to Watch

Sam Griesel tops the Cornhuskers in assists (4.0 per game), and averages 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Walker is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (13.5 points per game) and rebounder (7.4), and contributes 3.7 assists.

Tominaga gets the Cornhuskers 12.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Cornhuskers receive 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Juwan Gary.

The Cornhuskers get 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Emmanuel Bandoumel.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)