Wednesday's contest between the UConn Huskies (22-4) and Creighton Bluejays (18-6) squaring off at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Bluejays are coming off of a 73-53 victory over Xavier in their last game on Sunday.

Creighton vs. UConn Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Creighton 60

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays' signature win this season came in a 67-46 victory against the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats on December 2.

The Bluejays have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (six).

Creighton has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Huskies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 117th-most wins.

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

74-51 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on November 10

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 21) on November 7

77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 15

92-82 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on December 31

83-74 at home over DePaul (No. 52) on February 1

