The Denver Nuggets (40-18) are 7-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (31-28) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

ALT and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Mavericks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7)

The Nuggets have a 31-25-2 ATS record this season compared to the 21-35-3 mark from the Mavericks.

Denver (10-8-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (52.6%) than Dallas (4-2) does as a 7+-point underdog (66.7%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 48.3% of the time this season (28 out of 58), less often than Dallas' games have (33 out of 59).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 33-11, while the Mavericks are 6-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is sixth in the NBA with 117.1 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 13th with 112.8 points allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 29 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are sinking 12.1 three-pointers per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.3% three-point percentage (best).

Denver has taken 64.3% two-pointers and 35.7% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are three-pointers.

