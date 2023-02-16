Omaha vs. South Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (11-14) and the Omaha Mavericks (12-14) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-46 and heavily favors South Dakota to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Mavericks are coming off of a 79-61 loss to North Dakota in their last game on Saturday.
Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
Omaha vs. South Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 76, Omaha 46
Omaha Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Mavericks took down the UMKC Kangaroos 75-64 on December 31.
- The Mavericks have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Coyotes are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.
Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on November 12
- 63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on February 9
- 57-55 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 4
- 76-64 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 5
- 91-73 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on November 16
Omaha Performance Insights
- The Mavericks have a -72 scoring differential, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.7 points per game, 155th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.4 per outing to rank 301st in college basketball.
- Omaha has averaged 0.7 more points in Summit games (67.4) than overall (66.7).
- The Mavericks are scoring more points at home (73.7 per game) than away (59.6).
- At home Omaha is giving up 69.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than it is on the road (69.5).
- The Mavericks have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 65.4 points per contest, 1.3 fewer points their than season average of 66.7.
