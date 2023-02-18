The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Nebraska vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes average 23.2 more points per game (88.6) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.4).

When Iowa allows fewer than 71.2 points, it is 14-0.

Iowa has put together a 21-5 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

The Cornhuskers put up 71.2 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 70.3 the Hawkeyes give up.

Nebraska has a 13-3 record when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Nebraska has a 14-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.6 points.

This year the Cornhuskers are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Hawkeyes concede.

The Hawkeyes' 51.4 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Cornhuskers have given up.

Nebraska Schedule