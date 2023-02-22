Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Illinois coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on February 22.

The Cornhuskers' most recent contest was an 80-60 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Nebraska vs. Illinois Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Illinois 72, Nebraska 67

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

  • The Cornhuskers defeated the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins in a 90-67 win on December 4, which was their best victory of the season.
  • The Cornhuskers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 10th-most.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on December 21
  • 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 44) on January 18
  • 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 26
  • 71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 55) on February 2
  • 80-51 at home over Penn State (No. 102) on January 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Nebraska Performance Insights

  • The Cornhuskers' +131 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (226th in college basketball).
  • Nebraska has averaged 0.4 fewer points in Big Ten games (70.4) than overall (70.8).
  • The Cornhuskers are putting up more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (68.7).
  • At home Nebraska is conceding 60.4 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than it is on the road (75.0).
  • The Cornhuskers are averaging 70.8 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.