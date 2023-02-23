The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 128-108 win over the Hawks (his last game) Murray produced 41 points and seven assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.2 25.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.6 Assists 5.5 5.8 7.5 PRA 31.5 30.1 38 PR 25.5 24.3 30.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.3



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Murray is responsible for attempting 14.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 15.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 98.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 106.1 points per game, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 40.1 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers concede 22.8 assists per game, best in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are third in the NBA, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 32 18 4 2 2 2 1

