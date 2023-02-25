Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Caldwell-Pope, in his last game (February 23 win against the Cavaliers) produced 17 points, three steals and two blocks.

Let's break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 11.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.3 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.1 PRA -- 16.9 18.3 PR 14.5 14.5 15.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.7



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.6 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 9.4% and 8.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.4 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 112.2 points per game.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 28th in the league, giving up 26.5 per game.

The Grizzlies give up 13 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 38 12 7 1 2 0 1

