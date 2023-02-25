Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15 Big Ten) will be looking to end an 11-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on BTN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota matchup.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-9.5)
|134.5
|-
|-

|DraftKings
|Nebraska (-9)
|134.5
|-
|-

|PointsBet
|Nebraska (-9)
|134.5
|-455
|+350

|Tipico
|Nebraska (-8.5)
|134.5
|-
|-

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Nebraska has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- In the Cornhuskers' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
- Minnesota has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
- In the Golden Gophers' 25 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+60000), Nebraska is 101st in the country. It is far below that, 109th, according to computer rankings.
- The Cornhuskers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the beginning of the season (+60000).
- Nebraska has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
