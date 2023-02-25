Saturday's game between the Omaha Mavericks (12-16) and the Denver Pioneers (12-16) at Baxter Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Omaha securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on February 25.

The Mavericks head into this game on the heels of an 87-54 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday.

Omaha vs. Denver Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 68, Denver 66

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks registered their best win of the season on November 12, when they defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who rank No. 131 in our computer rankings, 72-67.

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 180) on February 9

56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 212) on December 1

58-54 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 226) on February 2

80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 226) on January 7

75-64 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on January 16

Omaha Performance Insights