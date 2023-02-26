Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

Murray put up eight points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 112-94 loss against the Grizzlies.

In this article, we dig into Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.9 24.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.8 7.4 PRA 31.5 29.7 36.3 PR 25.5 23.9 28.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.1



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 14.3% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.4.

Allowing 112.2 points per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Clippers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 24.6 assists per contest, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Clippers give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 39 24 8 4 4 0 0 1/5/2023 21 18 4 1 4 0 0 11/25/2022 34 21 6 9 3 0 1

