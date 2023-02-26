Sunday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-13) and the Northwestern Wildcats (9-19) at Pinnacle Bank Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60 and heavily favors Nebraska to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Cornhuskers secured a 90-57 win against Illinois.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 76, Northwestern 60

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cornhuskers defeated the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins, 90-67, on December 4.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cornhuskers are 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories, but also tied for the 11th-most losses.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 42) on January 18

73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 44) on November 26

85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 45) on December 21

90-57 on the road over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 22

71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 56) on February 2

Nebraska Performance Insights