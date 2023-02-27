Creighton vs. Butler Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (20-7) and the Butler Bulldogs (11-17) at D.J. Sokol Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-55 and heavily favors Creighton to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.
Last time out, the Bluejays won on Wednesday 55-44 over Marquette.
Creighton vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Creighton vs. Butler Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 75, Butler 55
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- When the Bluejays defeated the Villanova Wildcats (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 67-46, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
- Creighton has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 31) on November 7
- 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 39) on January 8
- 55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 39) on February 22
- 75-71 at home over Drake (No. 48) on December 10
- 77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on November 15
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays average 71.3 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 61.2 per outing (94th in college basketball). They have a +271 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.
- On offense, Creighton is tallying 68.8 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (71.3 points per game) is 2.5 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Bluejays have fared better at home this year, scoring 71.8 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game on the road.
- Creighton gives up 62.5 points per game at home, compared to 60.2 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Bluejays have been scoring 69.0 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 71.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
