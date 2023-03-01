The Creighton Bluejays (18-7) currently rank 28th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Creighton with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, the Bluejays host the Georgetown Hoyas.

Bluejays NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15000)

Think the Bluejays have what it takes to win it all? Check out their futures odds, plus tons of other ways to bet, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Use our link and get the best offer for first-time depositors!

Creighton Team Stats

This year, the Bluejays are 7-4 at home while putting together an 11-3 record on the road.

In Big East games, Creighton is 12-5, compared to a 6-2 record outside of the conference.

Creighton is averaging 71.8 points per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while surrendering 63.0 points per contest (142nd-ranked).

Creighton Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 5-5 | Q2 Record: 8-1 | Q3 Record: 3-1 | Q4 Record: 2-0

5-5 | 8-1 | 3-1 | 2-0 Creighton has five wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Creighton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.