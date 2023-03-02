The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) take on the Michigan State Spartans (15-13) on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET in Big Ten play, aiting on BTN.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up 12.8 more points per game (78.4) than the Cornhuskers give up (65.6).

Michigan State is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Michigan State is 15-9.

The 71.8 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are 5.5 more points than the Spartans give up (66.3).

Nebraska has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Nebraska's record is 15-7 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.

This year the Cornhuskers are shooting 41.2% from the field, 7.0% lower than the Spartans give up.

The Spartans make 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nebraska Schedule