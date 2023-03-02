The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) take on the Michigan State Spartans (15-13) on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET in Big Ten play, aiting on BTN.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up 12.8 more points per game (78.4) than the Cornhuskers give up (65.6).
  • Michigan State is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, Michigan State is 15-9.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are 5.5 more points than the Spartans give up (66.3).
  • Nebraska has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.
  • Nebraska's record is 15-7 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.
  • This year the Cornhuskers are shooting 41.2% from the field, 7.0% lower than the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans make 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 Iowa L 80-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/22/2023 @ Illinois W 90-57 State Farm Center
2/26/2023 Northwestern W 80-64 Pinnacle Bank Arena
3/2/2023 Michigan State - Target Center

