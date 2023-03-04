Creighton vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the Creighton Bluejays (21-7) taking on the Seton Hall Pirates (18-13) at 9:30 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-62 win as our model heavily favors Creighton.
The Bluejays are coming off of a 74-46 win against Butler in their most recent outing on Monday.
Creighton vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Creighton vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 74, Seton Hall 62
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bluejays took down the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats, 67-46, on December 2.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- Creighton has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).
Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 31) on November 7
- 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 8
- 55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on February 22
- 75-71 at home over Drake (No. 48) on December 10
- 77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays' +299 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.4 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 60.7 per outing (80th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Creighton is tallying 69.1 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (71.4 points per game) is 2.3 PPG higher.
- The Bluejays are posting 71.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 70.9 points per contest.
- Defensively Creighton has played worse at home this year, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 60.2 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Bluejays have been putting up 70.7 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 71.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.