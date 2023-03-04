The No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-7) and the No. 6 seed Seton Hall Pirates (18-13) will try to advance in the Big East tournament on Saturday as they meet at 9:30 PM.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison

The Pirates' 71.8 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 60.7 the Bluejays allow.

Seton Hall has a 12-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.

Seton Hall is 17-9 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

The Bluejays average 71.4 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 69.1 the Pirates give up.

Creighton is 15-2 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Creighton's record is 19-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Pirates allow defensively.

