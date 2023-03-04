The No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-7) and the No. 6 seed Seton Hall Pirates (18-13) will try to advance in the Big East tournament on Saturday as they meet at 9:30 PM.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Creighton vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison

  • The Pirates' 71.8 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 60.7 the Bluejays allow.
  • Seton Hall has a 12-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.
  • Seton Hall is 17-9 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • The Bluejays average 71.4 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 69.1 the Pirates give up.
  • Creighton is 15-2 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
  • Creighton's record is 19-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Pirates allow defensively.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 Georgetown W 75-34 D.J. Sokol Arena
2/22/2023 @ Marquette W 55-44 Al McGuire Center
2/27/2023 Butler W 74-46 D.J. Sokol Arena
3/4/2023 Seton Hall - Mohegan Sun Arena

