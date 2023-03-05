The No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (27-5) and the No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-7) will look to move on in the Big East tournament on Sunday as they meet at 5:30 PM.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays' 71.5 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 58.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Creighton has a 19-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.4 points.

Creighton has put together a 19-5 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.

The 71.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 10.3 more points than the Bluejays allow (61.1).

When Villanova puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 24-2.

Villanova's record is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays make 43.7% of their shots from the field, just 6.2% more than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

