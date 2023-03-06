How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 6
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (45-19) hope to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (32-33) on March 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Raptors.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (49%).
- Denver is 32-7 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 19th.
- The Nuggets put up 5.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Raptors give up (112).
- Denver has a 40-3 record when putting up more than 112 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets put up 121.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Denver is ceding 109.5 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 115.9.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this season, sinking 12.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.5 threes per game and a 37.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Questionable
|Illness
|Thomas Bryant
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Vlatko Cancar
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Zeke Nnaji
|Out
|Shoulder
