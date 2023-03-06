Omaha vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Omaha Mavericks (14-16) and UMKC Kangaroos (9-22) matching up at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Omaha, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Mavericks head into this contest after an 84-81 win against North Dakota on Sunday.
Omaha vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Omaha vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Omaha 71, UMKC 65
Omaha Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Mavericks beat the Wichita State Shockers at home on November 12 by a score of 72-67.
Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-81 over North Dakota (No. 169) on March 5
- 63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 176) on February 9
- 56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 192) on December 1
- 58-54 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 230) on February 2
- 80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 230) on January 7
Omaha Performance Insights
- The Mavericks' -112 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.5 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per outing (314th in college basketball).
- Omaha is scoring 66.1 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 0.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.5).
- Offensively, the Mavericks have fared better at home this year, putting up 74.4 points per game, compared to 58.0 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, Omaha is allowing 69.6 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 70.1.
- The Mavericks have been racking up 64.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 66.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
