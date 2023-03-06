Monday's contest between the Omaha Mavericks (14-16) and UMKC Kangaroos (9-22) matching up at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Omaha, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Mavericks head into this contest after an 84-81 win against North Dakota on Sunday.

Omaha vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Omaha vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 71, UMKC 65

Omaha Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Mavericks beat the Wichita State Shockers at home on November 12 by a score of 72-67.

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

84-81 over North Dakota (No. 169) on March 5

63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 176) on February 9

56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 192) on December 1

58-54 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 230) on February 2

80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 230) on January 7

Omaha Performance Insights