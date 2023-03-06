Monday's contest between the Omaha Mavericks (14-16) and UMKC Kangaroos (9-22) matching up at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Omaha, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Mavericks head into this contest after an 84-81 win against North Dakota on Sunday.

Omaha vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Omaha vs. UMKC Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Omaha 71, UMKC 65

Omaha Schedule Analysis

  • When it comes to their best win this season, the Mavericks beat the Wichita State Shockers at home on November 12 by a score of 72-67.

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 84-81 over North Dakota (No. 169) on March 5
  • 63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 176) on February 9
  • 56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 192) on December 1
  • 58-54 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 230) on February 2
  • 80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 230) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Omaha Performance Insights

  • The Mavericks' -112 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.5 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per outing (314th in college basketball).
  • Omaha is scoring 66.1 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 0.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.5).
  • Offensively, the Mavericks have fared better at home this year, putting up 74.4 points per game, compared to 58.0 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, Omaha is allowing 69.6 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 70.1.
  • The Mavericks have been racking up 64.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 66.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.