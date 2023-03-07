The No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the No. 6 Omaha Mavericks (15-16) will face off to decide the Summit conference champion on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN

Omaha vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score an average of 66.6 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits allow.

Omaha has put together a 10-10 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

South Dakota State is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.

The Jackrabbits average 9.1 more points per game (79) than the Mavericks give up (69.9).

When South Dakota State puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 21-0.

Omaha is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 79 points.

The Jackrabbits shoot 45.3% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Mavericks allow defensively.

The Mavericks shoot 31.6% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Jackrabbits concede.

