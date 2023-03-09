The Colorado Avalanche (35-21-6) host the Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8, winners of four straight) at Ball Arena. The matchup on Thursday, March 9 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1.

The Avalanche's offense has totaled 41 goals in their past 10 games, while conceding 25 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into five power-play goals (18.5%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.

Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Thursday's game.

Avalanche vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-165)

Avalanche (-165) Total Pick: Under (8.5)

Under (8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.3)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have gone 10-6-16 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 35-21-6.

In the 21 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-8-3 record (good for 23 points).

The four times this season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-1-2 (four points).

Colorado has finished 3-7-1 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering seven points).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 42 games (30-9-3, 63 points).

In the 24 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 14-8-2 record (30 points).

In the 32 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 18-10-4 (40 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 14-11-1 to register 29 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 15th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.32 10th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 7th 33.3 Shots 32.5 10th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 28.2 4th 9th 22.8% Power Play % 24.7% 5th 17th 78.8% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1

ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

